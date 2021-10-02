Raymond James Analysts Give H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) a C$3.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

HEO stock opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.44.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.90 million. Equities analysts predict that H2O Innovation will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

