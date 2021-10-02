Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

CFX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$6.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.90. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$4.45 and a 1-year high of C$11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.94 million and a P/E ratio of 26.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$334.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.