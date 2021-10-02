Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will announce earnings per share of ($1.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.41) and the lowest is ($1.78). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($5.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. 81,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.25. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

