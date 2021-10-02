Relx (NYSE:RELX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RELX. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

