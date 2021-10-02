RenovoRx Inc’s (NASDAQ:RNXT) Quiet Period Will Expire on October 5th

RenovoRx’s (NASDAQ:RNXT) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 5th. RenovoRx had issued 1,850,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $16,650,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. During RenovoRx’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

RNXT stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

