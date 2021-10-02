Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives $44.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

RTOKY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,129. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.77. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.128 dividend. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

