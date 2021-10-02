Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Repro Med Systems has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 145.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.