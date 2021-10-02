Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.86 million, a PE ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $958,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 357,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 297,019 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.