Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.