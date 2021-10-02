Research Analysts Set Expectations for MVB Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $498.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 278,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MVB Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

