Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RFP stock opened at C$15.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.65. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$5.78 and a 12-month high of C$21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products will post 3.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

