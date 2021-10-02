Reviewing Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Sound Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 12.23% N/A N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 24.17% 12.21% 1.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Sound Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.46 $4.44 million N/A N/A Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.79 $8.94 million N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

