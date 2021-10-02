Reviewing Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

53.1% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Integer 8.73% 8.46% 4.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Integer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Integer $1.07 billion 2.83 $77.26 million $2.77 33.26

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.09%. Integer has a consensus price target of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than Integer.

Summary

Integer beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.