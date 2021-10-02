Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,292 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAM opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

