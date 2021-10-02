Richard Woodman Buys 2,196 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) insider Richard Woodman bought 2,196 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,579.15).

PAG opened at GBX 545.50 ($7.13) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 556.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 516.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 578 ($7.55).

Several research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

