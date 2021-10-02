Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.39

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and traded as low as $10.29. Ricoh shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 805 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on RICOY. Nomura downgraded shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ricoh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Ricoh alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.