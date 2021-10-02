Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00295208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00118749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00227939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

