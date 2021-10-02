Robert W. Baird Trims Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Target Price to $36.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.86.

NYSE:COLD opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 97,269 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after buying an additional 292,668 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

