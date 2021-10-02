Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,865,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $4,212,000. Markel Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $3,126,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $3,006,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $1,006,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.23. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

