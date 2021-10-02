Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 8,386 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 419.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GALT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $225.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,000. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

