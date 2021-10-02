Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $953,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,278,000.

NYSEARCA:KEMQ opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

