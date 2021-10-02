Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 236.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 801,676 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

