Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 92 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,561,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 574.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NEU stock opened at $345.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.34 and a 200-day moving average of $343.04.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

