Rocket Vault-RocketX Market Cap Reaches $2.40 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $39,487.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.04 or 0.44468306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00118078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.00226932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,244,032 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

