Rory B. Riggs Sells 40,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RPRX stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,036 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,929,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6,482.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,235,000 after buying an additional 1,855,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after buying an additional 1,829,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

