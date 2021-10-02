Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $28,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

RGLD opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.45 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

