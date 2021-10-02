SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $452,025.93 and $142,039.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,103.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.53 or 0.01159030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.88 or 0.00452937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00293653 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003515 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

