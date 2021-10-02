SafePal Price Up 16% This Week (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002170 BTC on major exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $113.17 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

