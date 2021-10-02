Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

SZGPY stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

