Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 298.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $1,123,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 135.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 134.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,173.01 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $437.01 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,365.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,489.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.