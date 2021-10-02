Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $108,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 113.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

