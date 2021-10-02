Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 3,222 iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 102,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 64,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWH opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

