Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,037 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.