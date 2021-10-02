Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $92,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

VGT stock opened at $406.86 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $294.79 and a 52 week high of $430.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.60 and a 200 day moving average of $392.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

