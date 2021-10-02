Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.