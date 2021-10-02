Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanofi’s Specialty Care unit is on a strong footing, particularly with regular label expansion of Dupixent. Dupixent has become the key top-line driver for Sanofi. With outside U.S. revenues accelerating and multiple approvals for new indications expected in the near future, its sales are expected to be higher. Sanofi possesses a leading vaccine operation, which has become the primary top-line driver. Its R&D pipeline is strong. Several data read-outs are expected in 2021/2022. It has also launched several new drugs in the past couple of years and is expanding its pipeline through M&A deals. However, headwinds include weak performance of the Diabetes unit and generic competition for many drugs. Meanwhile, COVID-19 has resulted in a slowdown in new patient starts of some drugs. Shares have underperformed the industry this year so far. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

SNY stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

