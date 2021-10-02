Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%.

SC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,035,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,793,000 after acquiring an additional 360,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,972,000 after acquiring an additional 178,336 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,257,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

