Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SARTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.
Shares of SARTF opened at $730.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $359.05 and a one year high of $947.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $754.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.09.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.
