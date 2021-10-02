Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SARTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

Shares of SARTF opened at $730.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $359.05 and a one year high of $947.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $754.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.09.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

