Scala (XLA) Price Tops $0.0003

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $5,191.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00146164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.18 or 1.00159511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.76 or 0.06959894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

