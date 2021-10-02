Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.75-1.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

