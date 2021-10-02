Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 652,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,094 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $21,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

