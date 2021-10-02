Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,973 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,663,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 134.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.75. The stock had a trading volume of 883,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,392. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $158.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.