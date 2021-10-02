SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Down 55.4% in September

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

SCPL stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,284. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. Research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter worth $188,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

