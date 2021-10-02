Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 24,568 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 399.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,568 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.37% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 381.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKE opened at $66.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.56. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

