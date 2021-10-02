Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 4.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

