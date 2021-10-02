Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $95.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

