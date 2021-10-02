Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 784 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

DSGX opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $87.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

