ScPrime Price Hits $0.0740 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $2,778.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.92 or 0.44601100 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002191 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00103832 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,863,673 coins and its circulating supply is 38,180,062 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

