Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $35.01 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,818,000 after purchasing an additional 104,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,515,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,453,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,653,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

