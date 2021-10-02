SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 132 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

NYSE:MCK opened at $200.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.58 and a 200 day moving average of $196.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.